Sugar hits Rs210/kg, PAC targets mill owners

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has launched an urgent investigation into the soaring sugar prices across Pakistan. At a meeting chaired by Junaid Akbar, the PAC demanded complete records of all sugar mill owners and exporters. Prices have surged past Rs210 per kilogram in Karachi and Rs215 in Haripur, triggering public and political alarm.

During the session, lawmakers expressed deep concern over artificial shortages and alleged price manipulation. The Secretary for Food Security was grilled for presenting inaccurate figures. PAC members claimed that the public was defrauded of over Rs287 billion due to export approvals and tax exemptions benefiting a powerful “sugar mafia.”

According to the Ministry of Industries, 5.09 million tons of sugar were cleared for export in the past decade. However, only 3.927 million tons were shipped, earning $400 million. Lawmakers questioned why mill owners were given subsidies while domestic prices were climbing. They also criticized the sudden issuance of SROs that offered tax benefits without proper oversight.

MNA Moeen Pirzada went further, accusing top officials of being complicit in corruption. He said the Sugar Advisory Board was part of the problem, not the solution. When officials hesitated to name sugar mill owners, the PAC issued a direct order to submit the list immediately. Failure to comply, said Akbar, would result in a privilege motion.

Pakistan produced 7.66 million tons of sugar last year, with a surplus of 1.3 million tons. Yet despite local needs, 790,000 tons were approved for export in phases—driving prices from Rs143 to Rs173. In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed an inquiry committee led by Deputy PM Ishaq Dar to probe the crisis. The outcome could have major implications for industry regulation going forward.