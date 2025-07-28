15 killed in strikes on militant hideouts near Afghan border

Pakistani gunship helicopters have hit militant hideouts near the country’s border with Afghanistan in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, a senior police official said on Monday, adding that the days-long operation has left 15 militants dead so far.

Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat said the gunship helicopters destroyed several militant hideouts in Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai and Lower Kurram border areas and several militants were seen fleeing to mountain forests in the vicinity.

“Operation against terrorists is underway in Chapri, Kandao, Shanawari, Zargari, Naryab and other mountainous areas. More than 200 army and police personnel are participating in the ongoing grand operation against khawarij [TTP militants],” Marwat said in a statement.

“Fifteen terrorists have been killed and many others have been injured in the operation in Hangu, Karak, Orakzai and Kurram that has been going on for the past ten days.”

Marwat’s comments came a week after eight Pakistani paramilitary troops and four militants were killed in a clash in KP’s Orakzai district that borders Afghanistan.

“Armed terrorists attacked a Frontier Corps (FC) convoy with heavy weapons… The fighting continued for several hours,” AFP news agency quoted a senior local security official as saying.

“Eight FC personnel were killed, and 11 were injured.”

In recent months, Islamabad has frequently accused India of backing militant groups and Afghanistan of allowing the use of its soil for attacks against Pakistan. Kabul and New Delhi deny the allegation.