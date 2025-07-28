ECP disqualifies 3 PTI lawmakers over conviction in May 9 case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued disqualification notifications for three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, including Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, following their convictions by an anti-terrorism court.

In a notification issued Monday, the ECP confirmed the disqualification of Chaudhry, MNA Muhammad Ahmad Chattha, and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar. All three were handed 10-year prison sentences under anti-terrorism charges.

Senator Chaudhry was found guilty by an anti-terrorism court and is no longer eligible to remain a member of the Senate under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution, the ECP said. “The anti-terrorism court has declared Ejaz Chaudhry guilty and sentenced him to ten years,” the notification stated.

The ECP also disqualified MNA Chattha and MPA Bhachar, citing similar convictions. Chattha was elected from NA-66 Wazirabad, while Bhachar represented PP-87 Mianwali in the Punjab Assembly.

Last week, an anti-terrorism Court (ATC) in Sargodha sentenced Bhachar and other PTI workers to 10 years in prison each.

Meanwhile, ATC Lahore acquitted six PTI leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Hamza Azeem, in connection with the May 9 riots, while sentencing 10 others, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, to 10 years in prison.

The court delivered its verdict in the case concerning inflammatory speeches and vandalism at the Sherpao Bridge. The court, which had completed final arguments from both the defence and prosecution, reserved its decision before announcing the ruling.

The verdict stated that the ATC acquitted Qureshi, Azeem, and four other accused due to insufficient evidence. However, the court found 10 others guilty and handed down 10-year prison sentences for their role in the violence that followed the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Separately, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has fixed for hearing eight appeals filed by Imran Khan, seeking post-arrest bail in multiple May 9-related cases.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui will take up the matter today at 9:30am.

The former prime minister has knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court after the Lahore High Court turned down his bail pleas. The appeals have been filed through his counsel, Advocate Salman Safdar.

The PTI leader has been behind bars in connection with the violent protests that broke out across the country on May 9, following his arrest. He is now trying to secure his release through legal means, hoping for relief from the top court.

PTI legal team finally gets Imran Khan’s signed power of attorney from Adiala Jail

The top court’s decision is eagerly awaited and could be a game-changer in the ongoing legal battles faced by the PTI founder.

Moreover, the District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday directed the superintendent of Adiala Jail to ensure legal access to Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi during the Toshakhana 2 case proceedings, following a petition filed by PTI’s founder sister, Aleema Khan.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand issued instructions to the Adiala Jail superintendent to act according to the law on a petition filed by Aleema Khan, who challenged the jail administration’s refusal to allow her and PTI’s founder legal team to attend court proceedings and meet the detained couple.