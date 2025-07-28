CM Maryam launches biogas pilot project under Suthra Punjab program

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the “Waste to Value” project under the ‘Suthra (Clean) Punjab Program’, marking a major step forward in converting waste into economic and environmental assets.

Chairing a meeting here on Momday, the CM said, “For the first time in history, a successful experiment of producing biogas from biodegradable animal waste has been conducted at Lakhodair.” She directed the authorities concerned to immediately scale up the project across the province.

During the briefing, officials informed the chief minister that 20,000 to 25,000 kilograms of biogas can be produced from 1,000 metric tons of waste, generating revenue of Rs 6 to 7 million from sacrificial animal waste. They added that rehabilitation of the Lakhodair disposal site would yield 275,000 tons of carbon credits annually, bringing in $4.2 million in income.

The CM was also informed that a pilot biogas plant launched in Lahore at a minimal cost had proven successful. A 50 MW waste-to-energy plant is now planned, which will convert 3,000 tons of solid waste into electricity daily. Additionally, gas extraction from the landfill site over the next ten years is expected to generate $2.5 million.

The CM also reviewed the model of a proposed Recycling Park, which is projected to earn Rs 190 million annually. Officials noted that through solid waste treatment, landfill waste can be reduced by up to 60 percent. She was further briefed on the establishment of a Waste to Value Incubation Center, which will offer technical support, seed funding, and R&D opportunities to startups working in waste recycling, green technology, and sustainable energy solutions.

CM Maryam Nawaz praised the efforts of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and expressed satisfaction over the progress. She said the initiative would not only help in waste reduction and clean energy generation but also contribute significantly to Punjab’s economy and environmental resilience.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has described hepatitis as a “silent killer”, warning that it gradually damages the liver and can become life-threatening if not diagnosed and treated in time.

In her message on World Hepatitis Day, the CM said that the Punjab government is ensuring the availability of hepatitis vaccines and has established free testing facilities through field hospitals and clinics-on-wheels to facilitate early diagnosis.

She added that free medicines are being delivered directly to the homes of registered hepatitis patients, making treatment more accessible and patient-friendly. “With proper care and timely treatment, hepatitis is preventable and manageable,” she said, urging citizens to take the disease seriously.

The CM mentioned that a comprehensive awareness campaign is underway across the province to educate the public about hepatitis prevention, testing, and treatment options. “A healthy Punjab is a developed Punjab,” she affirmed, encouraging people to get tested, get vaccinated, and help raise awareness among their communities.