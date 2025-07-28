Memon criticizes performance of DISCOs

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has strongly criticized the performance of electric distribution companies, stating that punishing an entire neighborhood or village for the negligence of a few individuals is a form of “collective punishment,” which is completely unjust and unacceptable.

Speaking during a session of the Sindh Assembly, he said that if a few people in an area fail to pay their electricity bills, cutting off power to the entire area or removing the transformer is equivalent to oppression. He added that punishing the public for the incompetence and poor systems of the institutions is not justifiable under any circumstances.

Sharjeel Inam Memon further said that if only two or three individuals in a village do not pay their bills, how can it be fair to deprive the whole village of electricity? This is collective punishment, which should never be imposed.

He stated that he had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court against this issue years ago, but it has still not been heard. He demanded that institutions like HESCO, SEPCO, and K-Electric improve their performance and make the power distribution system more efficient and transparent.

He said that if losses are high in a particular area, it is actually due to the failure of these institutions. If ten people are defaulters, it does not justify cutting off electricity to the entire neighborhood.

He emphasized that it is the responsibility of the government and assembly members to raise a strong voice against the injustices faced by the people.