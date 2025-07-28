PSB enforces new terms for national sports federations

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has officially enforced the new ‘Term Rules 2025’ for national sports federations, in continuation of the National Sports Policy 2005, providing detailed policy clarifications.

According to the newly notified rules, the position of President shall be considered the highest office within any federation, while alternative titles such as Chairman, CEO, or equivalent designations will not be acceptable, said a press release.

The maximum age limit for any office bearer has been fixed at 70 years, after which the position will be considered vacated automatically. Additionally, no individual may hold office in more than one federation simultaneously. Federations have been granted 90 days to align their constitutions with the new rules.

As per the notification, the “Term Rules 2025” consist of six main clauses and twenty-four sub-clauses, and are effective immediately. Under the new rules, an official may serve a maximum of two terms (each of four years) in any given office, thereby limiting tenure to a total of eight years. Furthermore, no individual who has held a senior office may contest for a lower-level post thereafter. In the event that a position becomes vacant during a term, it shall be filled through election, and the new tenure shall be counted as part of the overall eight-year limit.

In case of any violation, the Director General of PSB is authorized to initiate an inquiry, and if misconduct is proven, a ban of four to six years may be imposed on the individual. During the ban period, the person will be ineligible for financial support, grants, facilities, consultative roles, or any form of membership or benefits.

If violations are overlooked, the Director General may recommend legal or administrative action to the government. Repeated violations could result in lifetime disqualification. As per the rules, PSB will establish a central database and will publish a list of disqualified individuals on its official website.

Affected individuals may submit a written appeal to the Panel of Adjudicators, which will be dealt with under the relevant clauses of the “Code of Ethics and Governance in Sports”. Non-compliance may lead to cancellation of federation registration and suspension of government funding.