Pakistan remains unbeaten in FIVB World C’ship

The Pakistan volleyball team continued their historic winning streak at the FIVB Boys’ U19 World Championship 2025 with a commanding 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico in their fourth group-stage match, at Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

With set scores of 25-20, 25-20, and 25-15, Pakistan demonstrated excellent tactical discipline, teamwork, and energy throughout the game, securing their fourth consecutive victory and climbing to the top of Pool A, said a press release.

Top Scorers included Muhammad Yahya (16 Points) and Muhammad Irfan (14 Points). Both players delivered clutch performances and led the team with their aggressive plays at the net and consistent defense. Yahya’s attacking strength and Irfan’s quick middle transitions were critical in dismantling Puerto Rico’s rhythm.

In a statement Sohail Khawar Mir, President, Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) said, “Our U19 team has made the nation proud once again. Winning four matches in a row on the world stage is a testament to their dedication, talent, and the continuous support of the federation. Topping Pool A among global volleyball giants shows that Pakistan’s volleyball is reaching new heights. We are committed to providing the resources, training, and international exposure these young athletes need to become world-class players. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the players, coaching staff, and the entire nation.

Pakistan will face Argentina on Tuesday. This final preliminary round match will further determine Pakistan’s position heading into the Round of 16, the knockout phase of the championship.