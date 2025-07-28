Punjab opposition seeks CJP’s help in May 9 trials

The opposition in the Punjab Assembly has requested Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi to intervene in ongoing May 9 trials. They claim that Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) have denied PTI members fair legal treatment. The appeal was made through a formal letter to the CJP. According to the letter, trial proceedings violated constitutional rights under Article 10-A. The opposition says PTI lawmakers and supporters are being sentenced without proper legal defence.

Deputy Opposition Leader Muhammad Moeenudin Riaz spoke to reporters about the letter. He said PTI members were convicted despite serious legal flaws in the process. He stressed that the accused were not allowed to choose proper legal counsel. Even their lawyers lacked time to prepare for the cases. Riaz said these actions directly breached the constitutional right to a fair trial.

The letter also urges the CJP to review the ATC judgments in all May 9-related cases. It calls for immediate judicial attention to the matter. The opposition believes many convictions were handed down without due process. According to Riaz, courts ignored basic legal safeguards for PTI leaders and activists. The situation, he added, demands urgent correction from the judiciary.

In addition, the opposition has demanded the formation of a judicial commission. They believe an independent body should investigate all May 9 trials. They also want live media access to courtrooms for transparency. Riaz said public oversight is essential in politically sensitive cases. He stressed the need for accountability within the legal process.

Lastly, the opposition argues that justice must not only be done but also seen to be done. They accuse authorities of targeting political opponents unfairly. The letter to the CJP is part of their broader legal campaign. Their goal is to ensure fair treatment for PTI members. They continue to press for judicial intervention and media scrutiny.