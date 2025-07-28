MrBeast enters cartoon world with ‘MrBeast Lab’

YouTube megastar Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, is moving into animated kids’ content with his new show, MrBeast Lab. Known for high-stakes challenges and philanthropic stunts, MrBeast is now targeting children aged 6 to 13 with this 2D cartoon series, inspired by his toy line Lab Swarms.

The show features a hidden underground lab beneath MrBeast’s studio, where bizarre creatures called Hybrid Beasts are created from chaotic experiments. These toy-like monsters are used to fight digital threats from a shadowy force known as The Shroud. Packed with elevator chases, popcorn monsters, and rapid-fire humor, the animation blends high energy with classic cartoon mayhem.

Produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken) and directed by Sam Levine (Wreck-It Ralph, DC League of Super-Pets), MrBeast Lab aims to be more than just a merch machine. The series is based on the award-winning toy line co-developed with Moose Toys, which sold over 1,000 units in its first few weeks.

This new animated venture follows backlash from MrBeast’s earlier project, Beast Games, a reality competition show for Prime Video that faced serious allegations — including unsafe conditions, lack of medical care, and lawsuits over workplace misconduct. The show mirrored Squid Game-style challenges but ended up in legal trouble.

MrBeast Lab could mark a fresh start for the YouTuber, shifting his brand from viral spectacle to family-friendly storytelling. The first 20 episodes will premiere this October on Moose Toys’ YouTube channel. If successful, this may be the start of a full MrBeast Cinematic Universe focused on scripted, rewatchable content for kids.