Monday, July 28, 2025

MrBeast enters cartoon world with ‘MrBeast Lab’

YouTube megastar Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, is moving into animated kids’ content with his new show, MrBeast Lab. Known for high-stakes challenges and philanthropic stunts, MrBeast is now targeting children aged 6 to 13 with this 2D cartoon series, inspired by his toy line Lab Swarms.

The show features a hidden underground lab beneath MrBeast’s studio, where bizarre creatures called Hybrid Beasts are created from chaotic experiments. These toy-like monsters are used to fight digital threats from a shadowy force known as The Shroud. Packed with elevator chases, popcorn monsters, and rapid-fire humor, the animation blends high energy with classic cartoon mayhem.

Produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken) and directed by Sam Levine (Wreck-It Ralph, DC League of Super-Pets), MrBeast Lab aims to be more than just a merch machine. The series is based on the award-winning toy line co-developed with Moose Toys, which sold over 1,000 units in its first few weeks.

This new animated venture follows backlash from MrBeast’s earlier project, Beast Games, a reality competition show for Prime Video that faced serious allegations — including unsafe conditions, lack of medical care, and lawsuits over workplace misconduct. The show mirrored Squid Game-style challenges but ended up in legal trouble.

MrBeast Lab could mark a fresh start for the YouTuber, shifting his brand from viral spectacle to family-friendly storytelling. The first 20 episodes will premiere this October on Moose Toys’ YouTube channel. If successful, this may be the start of a full MrBeast Cinematic Universe focused on scripted, rewatchable content for kids.

