Erdogan gave Pakistan-Turkey ties a new dimension, says Tarar



Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that Pakistan-Turkey relations gained a new and dynamic direction under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership. Speaking at a book launch in Islamabad, he praised Erdogan as a visionary leader and a unifying force for the Muslim world.

The event marked the unveiling of “The Tiger of the Islamic World”, a book by renowned author and columnist Dr. Furqan Hameed. Tarar said participating in the launch was an honor, noting that the book thoughtfully presents the strength and legacy of Islamic civilization and Erdogan’s impact on it.

Highlighting Erdogan’s influence on diplomacy, Tarar stated that the Turkish president played a key role in elevating bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey. “Our relations under Erdogan have expanded in trade, defense, education, and culture,” he noted. “This partnership is now broader and deeper than ever.”

The minister also lauded Erdogan’s leadership style, calling him both a public servant and a strong administrator. “As Mayor of Istanbul, he laid the foundation for efficient urban governance. As President, he continues to be a leader who listens to and serves his people,” Tarar said.

He concluded by saying that President Erdogan’s efforts have not only strengthened government-to-government ties but also people-to-people connections between Pakistan and Turkey. “The bond between our nations is built on shared history, values, and a commitment to progress for the Muslim Ummah,” Tarar affirmed.