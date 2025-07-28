Govt to strictly monitor sugar mill stocks, says federal minister

Federal Minister for National Food Security, Rana Tanveer Hussain, announced on Monday that the government will strictly monitor sugar mill stocks. He chaired a high-level meeting with the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and key stakeholders from all four provinces to review the current sugar supply situation.

According to the ministry’s statement, the meeting observed that several sugar mills are not following supply agreements or releasing sugar stocks as committed. Despite multiple assurances, issues in timely delivery and availability of sugar continue. Concerned by the situation, the minister directed that government officers be deployed at each mill to closely monitor sugar stock levels and ensure uninterrupted supply.

During the meeting, the PSMA chairman shared the concerns and challenges faced by sugar mill owners. In response, the minister assured that the government will address all legitimate industry issues on a priority basis. He also ordered the formation of a complaint committee and the creation of a WhatsApp group for daily coordination between the government and the sugar industry.

Rana Tanveer emphasized that the government is committed to stabilizing sugar prices and ensuring sufficient supply. He warned that any breach of agreements or negligence will not be tolerated. At the same time, he reaffirmed the government’s willingness to resolve genuine problems in collaboration with industry leaders.

The ministry reiterated its aim to protect both consumers and producers through transparent stock monitoring, stable pricing, and close coordination with all stakeholders.