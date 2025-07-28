Deadly drone attacks escalate between Russia and Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine exchanged heavy aerial attacks overnight, resulting in four deaths and multiple injuries on both sides, officials reported. The violence continued as both nations targeted key locations with drones and missiles, escalating tensions further.

Russian forces claimed to have captured the village of Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk and Maliivka in the Dnipro region. However, Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on these claims. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Dnipro and Sumy regions suffered rocket and drone attacks, killing two and injuring several others.

In Dnipro city, a multi-story building and a business were damaged during the strikes, while a fire broke out in a nearby shopping center. Sumy also faced drone attacks that damaged a government building, injuring three people. Kharkiv was hit by intense bombardment, wounding six, including four emergency responders.

According to Ukraine’s air force report, Russia launched 208 drones and 27 missiles overnight. Most were intercepted, but 10 missiles and 25 drones caused damage in nine locations. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed successful strikes on Ukrainian military facilities producing missile parts and ammunition.

On the Russian side, Ukrainian drone attacks hit multiple regions, killing two people in Rostov near the Ukrainian border. The Stavropol region saw damage to an industrial site and a brief fire. Russian authorities also reported shooting down drones near Moscow and other areas.

Overall, Russian air defenses intercepted 54 Ukrainian drones across several regions. In Ingushetia, a drone crash injured a woman and three children. As both nations continue their aerial offensives, the conflict shows no signs of easing soon.