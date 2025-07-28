India’s gritty draw keeps England series alive

India pulled off an incredible escape in the fourth Test against England, drawing the match after a shaky start and keeping the five-match series alive. Trailing 2-1 and 311 runs behind on the first innings, India faced a tough task. However, strong performances on the final day helped them avoid defeat and set the stage for a thrilling decider at The Oval on Thursday.

Captain Shubman Gill led from the front with his fourth century of the series, silencing critics who questioned his ability in overseas conditions. He received solid support from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who both scored unbeaten centuries. KL Rahul also played a vital role with a fighting 90, showing grit after India lost two wickets for zero runs early in their second innings.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar praised the effort on social media, calling it a “fantastic comeback” and highlighting the players’ character and fighting spirit. Indian fans and media echoed the sentiment, with The Times of India dubbing it “The draw that feels like a win.” The fightback at Old Trafford has boosted the team’s confidence heading into the final match.

Gill’s outstanding form has placed him among legends, as he became only the third captain to score four centuries in a Test series, joining Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar. His 722 runs also broke the record for most runs by an Indian batter in a Test series against England, surpassing Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 712 from last season.

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir praised Gill’s performance, saying critics misunderstood his talent. “Some players take time to shine in international cricket,” Gambhir noted. “No one in the team is surprised by what Gill has achieved in this series.”

Meanwhile, India made a squad change ahead of the fifth Test. Uncapped wicketkeeper Narayan Jagadeesan was brought in as cover after Rishabh Pant was ruled out due to a fractured foot. Dhruv Jurel is likely to take over wicketkeeping duties in the crucial final match.