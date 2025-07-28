Karachi police arrest three over illegal parking fees

Karachi traffic police have taken action against illegal parking fee collectors as part of the city’s ongoing enforcement of a free parking policy. On Shahrah-e-Faisal, three individuals were caught red-handed by traffic wardens while charging citizens for parking. They were immediately handed over to police, and a case has been registered at the Bahadurabad Police Station.

In response to this incident, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has directed inspection teams to carry out regular checks across the city. He stressed that no negligence will be tolerated when it comes to implementing the policy. Wahab also warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the government’s orders.

The free parking decision was made earlier by the Sindh government, which officially ended parking charges on all roads in Karachi’s 25 towns. This policy was introduced through a formal notification issued by the local government department. It aims to ease the burden on citizens and reduce parking-related corruption.

A major relief for Karachiites by the Sindh Government!

Free parking announced across the city on the directives of CM Sindh.

Local government instructed all towns for immediate implementation. pic.twitter.com/6YdxUfWnmh — Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (@KmcPakistan) July 25, 2025

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab emphasized that this step was taken entirely in the public interest. He reassured citizens that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) remains financially stable despite the end of parking fees. Providing free parking, he said, is one of the administration’s top priorities.

Moreover, the move came after clear directives from Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to improve traffic management and public service. Authorities now urge citizens to report any illegal parking charges and cooperate with inspection teams. The success of the policy depends on joint efforts between law enforcement and the public.

This latest crackdown highlights the city administration’s commitment to ensuring fair and free public services. Officials plan to continue surprise inspections and legal action until the policy is fully enforced throughout Karachi.