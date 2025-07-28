Supreme court to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals tomorrow

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has scheduled the hearing of eight post-arrest bail appeals filed by PTI founder Imran Khan. A two-member bench led by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi will begin hearing the petitions at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow. Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui will also be part of the bench during this high-profile proceeding.

These appeals were filed through Advocate Salman Safdar, following the May 9 cases against Imran Khan. Previously, the Lahore High Court had rejected Khan’s bail applications in these matters. Now, he seeks relief from the country’s top court, hoping for a favorable decision in his ongoing legal battle.

Imran Khan, who remains in custody, has been facing multiple legal challenges since the violent events of May 9, when protests erupted across the country. His legal team argues that the charges are politically motivated and that he deserves bail on legal and humanitarian grounds. They believe the Supreme Court offers him a final chance for justice.

Meanwhile, the political climate remains tense as PTI supporters closely watch the court’s next move. The outcome of tomorrow’s hearing could significantly impact Pakistan’s political landscape, especially with PTI’s leadership under pressure. Legal experts say this case could set a precedent for other politically charged cases.

In preparation for the hearing, security around the Supreme Court has been heightened, and legal observers are expecting a packed courtroom. Journalists, party members, and legal professionals are all expected to be present as the proceedings unfold. The court’s decision will be closely followed nationwide.

As the hearing approaches, all eyes are on Chief Justice Yahya Afridi’s bench, which now holds the power to grant or deny bail to one of Pakistan’s most influential political figures.