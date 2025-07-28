Shehzad Roy demands action after student’s death

Renowned social activist Shehzad Roy has demanded justice after 14-year-old Farhan died following an alleged brutal beating by his madrassa teacher in Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In a powerful video message shared on social media, Roy condemned the incident and called on parents and students to raise their voices against corporal punishment in all schools and madrassas.

Roy pointed out that the controversial Section 89 of the Pakistan Penal Code — which once allowed teachers to use physical punishment for a child’s “benefit” — was declared unconstitutional by the Islamabad High Court, following a petition filed by Roy’s organization, Zindagi Trust. He emphasized that teachers no longer have any legal right to physically discipline students, and such acts are criminal offenses.

“Farhan’s tragic death due to a teacher’s cruelty must not be forgotten or ignored,” Roy said. He urged families to break the silence surrounding abuse and report such incidents to authorities without fear of repercussions. Roy also commended the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief for swiftly arresting the accused teacher.

The activist called on society to unite in protecting children from violence and ensure no more lives are lost to such senseless acts.