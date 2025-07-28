Taylor Swift working on new music after tour break

Taylor Swift is reportedly back in the studio after wrapping up her record-breaking Eras tour. According to sources, the pop icon is secretly working on a brand-new music project. On Thursday, Swift was spotted in Los Angeles, filming a music video for an unreleased track. The project is being kept under tight wraps, with crew members only allowed to hear the beat, not the lyrics.

Despite taking a short break from music to spend time with her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, Swift hasn’t slowed down creatively. Insiders say she continues working behind the scenes to surprise her fans. “She’s balancing her personal life and career perfectly. Even with time off, she’s got something exciting in the works,” said a source close to the production.

Meanwhile, a recent report from Hits Daily Double hinted that Swift is preparing her 12th studio album under Republic Records. This update has sparked massive excitement among Swifties who’ve been eagerly waiting for fresh tracks. Industry experts believe the upcoming album could showcase a new sound and direction for the star.

Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce began in the summer of 2023 and continues to make headlines. Fans have noticed that she’s taken more personal time recently, but this hasn’t stopped her from staying connected to music. Many expect that her relationship may inspire themes in the new album.

With her return to the spotlight, fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting more news about her upcoming release. Given her track record of surprise drops, many believe she could release new songs anytime. For now, anticipation continues to build around what the global superstar has planned next.