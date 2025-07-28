PM orders Rs5 billion Gwadar security upgrade

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi to launch the Gwadar Safe City project. The project aims to improve security and law enforcement in the vital port city of Gwadar. During a recent meeting, Naqvi updated the Prime Minister on the project and other key issues, including pilgrim travel and regional law and order. The Safe City initiative is part of a wider plan to develop Gwadar as a secure and prosperous economic hub.

Valued at Rs4.96 billion, the project is funded jointly by the federal and Balochistan provincial governments under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). It involves installing advanced CCTV cameras and real-time monitoring systems at strategic locations. These technologies will enable faster crime detection and investigation, helping police respond more efficiently. About 30% of the project’s work is already complete, with full implementation expected by June 2026.

The Gwadar Safe City initiative aligns closely with the goals of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), aiming to boost investor confidence and protect both local residents and foreign workers. Strengthening security is seen as essential to attract further development and economic activity in the region. This marks a significant step forward after nearly a decade of planning.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister also instructed the Aviation Minister to arrange special flights for Pakistani pilgrims traveling to holy sites in Iran and Iraq. This move follows a new policy aimed at easing travel logistics during peak pilgrimage seasons. The government’s focus on pilgrims’ welfare highlights its commitment to serving citizens abroad and ensuring smooth travel arrangements.

Additionally, officials discussed the law and order situation in Balochistan. The government stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability throughout the province. Together with the Gwadar Safe City project, these efforts reflect a strong commitment to improving security and supporting sustainable growth in the region.