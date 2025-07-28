Heart disease claims 30% of lives in Pakistan

Cardiovascular disease has become the leading cause of death in Pakistan, responsible for nearly 400,000 deaths every year. Health experts warn that over 30% of all fatalities are now due to heart-related conditions. During a recent session in Sukkur, the Pakistan Cardiac Society (PCS) raised alarm over the growing number of younger patients facing serious heart issues, including those in their 30s and 40s.

Speaking at the PCS “Leaders Track” session, Dr Raj Kumar, President of PCS, stressed the urgent need to move from reactive treatments to proactive prevention. He said unhealthy lifestyles, smoking, poor diet, and lack of awareness were major reasons behind the rising heart disease cases. He added that the issue is not just a health concern but also a national development threat, as a sick workforce cannot build a strong nation.

Experts also highlighted how a shortage of trained cardiologists in smaller cities, along with late diagnoses and poor access to treatment, worsens the crisis. Dr Kumar pointed out that both doctors and patients need proper education to manage heart conditions early. The session aimed to train healthcare professionals in better diagnosis and treatment methods, with a strong focus on local challenges in rural areas.

The academic event was supported by Pharmevo, a pharmaceutical company working with PCS to promote medical education. Dr Syed Fayyaz Mujtaba, Coordinator of PCS Larkana Chapter, said holding such sessions in smaller cities helps bridge the knowledge gap. He added that bringing these programmes to regions like Sukkur ensures doctors stay informed about the latest heart care strategies.

Furthermore, participants discussed the need for stronger screening systems and improved primary healthcare. Interactive discussions covered topics like interventional cardiology and rural heart care solutions. Dr Kumar concluded the event by urging both public and private sectors to support regular training, preventive healthcare, and outreach initiatives across Pakistan.

As Pakistan faces this silent emergency, experts believe consistent education, early detection, and preventive care are the only ways to lower heart-related deaths in the country.