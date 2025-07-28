Cambodia seeks ceasefire with Thailand in Malaysia talks

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said Monday’s talks in Malaysia aim to secure an immediate ceasefire with Thailand. He shared the message on social media platform X, as border clashes between the two nations entered a fifth day.

Fighting continues near disputed ancient temples along the Cambodia-Thailand frontier. At least 35 people have died, and over 200,000 have been displaced. Tensions remain high despite international pressure for peace.

Malaysia is hosting the emergency talks, which will involve leaders from both countries. US officials will also attend to support the peace process. China is expected to send observers to the meeting.

Hun Manet emphasized the urgent need to end hostilities and stabilize the border region. He said the talks were made possible through efforts by US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Both nations blame each other for starting the conflict and continuing the violence. However, leaders now face rising global calls for restraint and meaningful dialogue to prevent further bloodshed.