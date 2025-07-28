Trump, Starmer to discuss trade and Gaza crisis

US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer are meeting in Scotland for high-level talks. The leaders plan to discuss trade, tariffs, and the worsening hunger crisis in Gaza. They will meet at Trump’s golf resort in Turnberry before heading to his second estate near Aberdeen. Both governments confirmed that the discussions aim to build on recent trade talks. However, tensions remain over tariffs and humanitarian concerns.

President Trump recently announced a major trade deal with the European Union. He said the UK would benefit from the deal’s momentum. But he made it clear there would be no reduction in US steel and aluminum tariffs. These 50% duties still apply despite Starmer’s efforts to seek relief. Trump also claimed that the US-UK trade deal is already “concluded,” leaving little room for negotiation.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s deepening humanitarian crisis casts a shadow over the meeting. Dozens of people have died from hunger, and millions face extreme food shortages. Starmer recalled his ministers from vacation to hold an emergency cabinet meeting. His government faces growing pressure to recognize a Palestinian state. But he insists that recognition should only come through a negotiated peace process.

Trump dismissed similar moves by France, Spain, and others who recognized Palestinian statehood. He also rejected President Macron’s recent announcement supporting Palestine. Trump said the US will increase humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, he urged other countries to contribute more as well. Ukraine is also expected to be discussed during the meeting.

The leaders’ meeting comes at a critical time. Starmer arrived from Switzerland, where England celebrated a major sports win. Now, he faces tough global and domestic challenges. Trade tensions, the Gaza crisis, and Middle East policy all weigh heavily on the talks. Both leaders hope to project strength while navigating sensitive international issues.