New monsoon spell set to hit country from today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a new spell of monsoon rains across the country starting from today (Monday), warning off potential urban flooding.

According to the Met Office, rain is expected from July 28 to 31 in Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and several cities in Punjab. There is also a risk of a significant rise in water levels in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers during this period.

In Balochistan, rainfall is likely between July 29 and 31, while Sindh is expected to experience showers from July 30 to 31. Some areas may witness heavy downpours, increasing the risk of flash floods in local streams, urban flooding in low-lying areas, and landslides in hilly regions.

Meanwhile, at least six more people lost their lives and 22 others were injured in rain and flood-related incidents across the country in the past 24 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported.

According to the NDMA, the latest casualties were reported from Punjab and Balochistan, where two and four deaths occurred, respectively. The fatalities were caused by flooding, collapsing roofs, and drowning incidents.

The authority further stated that since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 26, a total of 271 people have died, and 655 others have been injured in various rain-related incidents nationwide.

Moreover, the death toll from floods in Gilgit-Baltistan stood at 10 as search and rescue operations continued across the region and stranded tourists were moved to safer locations, officials said on Sunday. Floods swept across GB on Monday, causing landslides, leaving many stranded, and damaging more than 500 houses, roads and other infrastructure.

In a statement, GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said flood-related incidents in the region have claimed 10 lives since Monday, when four were killed and 15 went missing in Babusar.

The toll in Babusar has risen to seven, while two deaths were reported from Diamer’s Thore Valley and another from the Astore district, Faraq added.

Separately, Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Ali Kathia on Sunday called on the public to cooperate by following precautionary guidelines and assisting in evacuations, emphasizing that the Punjab government is committed to ensuring the safety of both citizens and livestock during the expected monsoon spell and rising water levels in rivers.

In an exclusive message at a local news channel, DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia provided an update on the ongoing relief efforts ahead of the monsoon season. He said the PDMA Punjab had issued a flood warning for the Chenab and Jhelum rivers and their adjoining tributaries, forecasting possible low to medium-level flooding from July 28 to 31.

He confirmed that around 624 individuals, along with 380 livestock had already been safely relocated to secure areas as part of the government’s proactive evacuation plan. The swift action was part of an effort to minimize potential casualties and damage from the expected heavy rains and rising river levels.

He appealed to the public to remain vigilant, adhere to safety protocols, and continue their cooperation with evacuation and relief efforts.

He also stressed that for any emergencies, citizens should not hesitate to reach out to PDMA’s dedicated helpline at 1129.