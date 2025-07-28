Govt bars road travel to Iran, Iraq for Arbaeen

Pakistani pilgrims will be barred from travelling by road to Iran and Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage due to public and national security, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday.

“After extensive consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, [the] Balochistan Government, and security agencies, it has been decided that zaireen (pilgrims) will not be allowed to travel to Iraq and Iran by road for Arbaeen this year,” Naqvi said on X.

He added that the “difficult decision was taken in the interest of public safety and national security”.

However, the pilgrims will be able to travel by air, the minister noted.

Naqvi stressed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to “arrange maximum flights to facilitate their pilgrimage in the coming days”.

Naqvi’s statement came after he met with PM Shehbaz earlier in the day to brief him on the new policy for pilgrims, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

The premier also directed Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif to arrange “special flights” for the pilgrims, APP stated, citing a press release from the PM Office. During their meeting, PM Shehbaz and Naqvi also discussed the law and order situation in Balochistan, with the premier telling the minister to initiate work on the Gwadar Safe City project.

