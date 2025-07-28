Aid airdrops begin in starving Gaza as Israel announces daily military pause

Israel said on Sunday it would halt military operations for 10 hours a day in parts of Gaza and allow new aid corridors as Jordan and the United Arab Emirates airdropped supplies into the enclave, where images of starving Palestinians have alarmed the world.

Israel has been facing growing international criticism, which the government rejects, over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and indirect ceasefire talks in Doha between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have broken off with no deal in sight.

Military activity will stop from 10 am to 8 pm (0700-1700 GMT) until further notice in Al-Mawasi, a designated humanitarian area along the coast, in central Deir al-Balah and in Gaza City, to the north.

Jordan and the United Arab Emirates parachuted 25 tons of aid into the Gaza Strip on Sunday in their first airdrop in months, a Jordanian official source said.

The official said the air drops were not a substitute for delivery by land.

Palestinian health officials in Gaza City said at least 10 people were injured by falling aid boxes.

The military said designated secure routes for convoys delivering food and medicine will also be in place between 6 am and 11 pm starting from Sunday.

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher said staff would step up efforts to feed the hungry during the pauses in the designated areas.

“Our teams on the ground … will do all we can to reach as many starving people as we can in this window,” he said on X.

Health officials at Al-Awda and Al-Aqsa Hospitals in the central Gaza Strip said Israeli firing killed at least 17 people and wounded 50 waiting for aid trucks on Sunday. Israel’s military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dozens of Gazans have died of malnutrition in recent weeks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry in the Hamas-run enclave.

The ministry reported six new deaths over the past 24 hours due to malnutrition, bringing the total deaths from malnutrition and hunger to 133 including 87 children. Aid groups said last week there was mass hunger among Gaza’s 2.2 million people and international alarm over the humanitarian situation has increased, driving French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state in September.