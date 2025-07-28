15 killed, dozens injured in separate road crashes on motorway

At least 15 people were killed and over 30 others injured in two separate bus accidents on M2 Motorway near Chakwal, rescue and motorway police officials confirmed.

In the first incident, eight people were killed and 18 others injured when a private bus overturned near the Balkasar Interchange while travelling from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

According to motorway police, the accident occurred after the front-left tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control and the vehicle to overturn.

Emergency responders, including six rescue vehicles and 25 personnel, arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to DHQ Hospital Chakwal.

Minor injuries were treated on-site. Among the deceased were women, children, and elderly passengers. Most victims sustained fatal head injuries.

According to rescue officials, six emergency vehicles and 25 rescuers took part in the rescue operation, which was completed after all injured passengers were transported to DHQ Hospital Chakwal.

Among the deceased were 35-year-old Habiba, 8-month-old Haider, 26-year-old Ume Habiba, a one-year-old unidentified child, 14-year-old Khadija, 2-year-old Haram, 45-year-old Sardar Nadeem, and 38-year-old Mansha Begum. Most suffered fatal head injuries.

The injured include Sana, 20, who sustained a head injury; Hajra, 25, with a deep cut on the head; Saqib, 30, with a cut on the left arm; and Shazia, 50, with a head injury. Mehrab, 18, suffered a wrist crush injury, while Kiran, 48, had a cut on her left arm.

Others injured were Zara, Fahad Majid, Haseeb, Hayat Ullah, and Sakina, 35, who sustained a fracture in the right arm. Zahra, 25, and Asia, 55, received cuts to the chin.

Two-year-old Abeeha and 26-year-old Mohsin Khalil had abrasions on their bodies, while 20-year-old Zohaib sustained an abdominal injury. Adnan, 38, and Rehan, 16, also received minor abrasions.

In another separate incident, seven more people died and 15 were injured when another passenger bus overturned near the Dharabi Bridge. The vehicle, carrying 48 passengers from Islamabad to Lahore, crashed due to speeding, according to Rescue 1122.

Fifteen of the injured were taken to the Trauma Centre, where five are said to be in critical condition. Two of the deceased were also shifted there, while the rest were moved to DHQ Hospital Chakwal.

Authorities remained on high alert as rescue operations continued. Officials cautioned that the injury toll could rise as more information becomes available.