WB, int’l agencies interested to invest in Suthra Punjab program: CM

As people’s expectations increase, performance should also increase, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a special meeting for a detailed briefing on ‘Suthra’ (Clean) Punjab Program.

She added, “Safe City cameras should be used to monitor cleanliness situation across Punjab.” She highlighted, “Development agencies from World Bank, Europe and other countries have expressed interest to invest in Suthra Punjab Program.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”Suthra (Clean) Punjab Program is successfully underway, complaints about cleanliness will be redressed.” She underscored, “A contractor who does not perform his work properly, should be fired.” She was briefed by the authorities concerned on e-invoice and e-billing of sanitation fee for the first time under ‘Suthra’ Punjab Program.

She was also apprised on vehicle trip counting system, and vehicle tracking management system, and agreed to create 136 more waste disposal points across Punjab.

“Captain Sarwar Shaheed, the first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, is a symbol of courage and bravery for Pakistan,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on his martydom anniversary. She added, “Martyrdom of Captain Muhammad Sarwar on July 27, 1948 is the life of nation.” She highlighted, “Captain Sarwar Shaheed proved that love for homeland is part of faith, and defending the homeland is no less than worship.”