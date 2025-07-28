Dar touts inflation dip, better global relations

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan has emerged from diplomatic isolation and is witnessing economic recovery, highlighting a sharp drop in inflation and growing international engagement.

Speaking to the Pakistani community at the Consulate General in New York on Saturday, Dar said, “We have made considerable progress, especially in political and economic fields, in the past three years, despite heavy odds – we are indeed a resilient nation.”

Dar, who returned earlier in the day from Washington, said his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was held in a cordial atmosphere and covered key global and regional matters. “The meeting went very well,” he said, expressing hope for stronger bilateral ties.

Present at the event were Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, and Consul General Aamir Ahmed Atozai.

Dar told the audience that Pakistan was no longer isolated and now enjoys support from many nations, evidenced by recent high-level meetings with officials from China, the US, and others. He pointed to the reduction of inflation from 40% to 2.4% as of January 2025 as proof of government effectiveness.

The DPM/FM said investor confidence had returned following the successful conclusion of the IMF programme, a recovery acknowledged by international credit agencies. He reaffirmed the government’s ambition to join the G20.

Dar credited PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif for steering the federal and Punjab governments, calling him an able statesman. He also briefed the community on the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which aims to ease investment in key sectors.

He announced that work was under way to resume PIA flights to New York, following the restoration of routes to Europe and the UK.

Appreciating the Pakistani-American community’s role, Dar acknowledged their contributions to Pakistan and the US, praising their unity during past tensions with India.

He recounted the shooting down of six Indian aircraft by the Pakistan Air Force and praised the leadership of Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Dar noted Pakistan’s presidency of the UN Security Council-secured with support from 182 countries-and the unanimous adoption of a Pakistan-sponsored resolution on peaceful settlement of disputes.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to diplomacy, peaceful regional ties, and its outreach to Afghanistan for trade and rail connectivity, while expecting Afghan soil not to be used for terrorism.

On Aafia Siddiqui’s incarceration, he said efforts for her release were ongoing through diplomatic channels. Ambassador Sheikh also addressed the community, noting Pakistan’s improved global image following the armed forces’ role in national defence. He urged the diaspora to invest in Pakistan, saying a strong economy is vital for national security.