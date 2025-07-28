Protesters fired upon in Tirah valley, three killed

At least three people were killed and seven other injured when unknown gunmen opened firing on peaceful protesters at Tirrah valley in Khyber tribal district on Sunday.

Police said that the people staged peace march when they came under firing, killing three on the spot and injuring 7 others. In a statement from his office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the firing by Khawarij and issued instructions to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured.

“The heinous intentions of terrorists cannot shake our resolve,” he was quoted as saying.

Following the incident, a jirga was convened between civil and military officials, local elders and Security Forces Commandant Brigadier Muhammad Qasim, according to a social media post by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

The jirga condemned the incident in strong terms, emphasising that peaceful protest is a constitutional and democratic right and that no security force has the right to fire on protesters.

According to the post, the commandant stated that an inquiry will be launched into the incident and strict action will be taken against those responsible. He added that the person behind yesterday’s mortar attack has been identified and action against him is underway.