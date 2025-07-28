PPP decides to contest NA-129 by-election

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced its decision to contest the upcoming by-election for the National Assembly seat NA-129, which fell vacant after the passing of senior politician Mian Azhar. In a phone conversation with Dunya News, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari made it clear that his party is in no mood to sit this one out. “There’s no deal with PML-N that stops us from entering the race,” he stated, putting to rest speculations of behind-the-scenes seat adjustments. Bukhari shared that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is currently out of the country, but consultations will be held with him today. “After discussing the matter with Bilawal, we’ll soon announce the date for accepting applications from potential candidates,” he added. He further said the party is gearing up to complete all internal processes necessary for contesting the by-election in NA-129. “We’re getting our ducks in a row and will go all out in this contest,” he said. It’s worth noting that in the last general elections, PPP’s candidate from this constituency was Aurangzeb Burki, who lost to Mian Azhar. This time, the PPP seems ready to pull out all the stops and put up a strong fight.