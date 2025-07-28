UAE visa waiver for diplomatic, official passports ‘in effect’

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday announced that he has agreed on multiple visa waivers for diplomatic and official Pakistani passports with his Emirati counterpart. Pakistan and the UAE share close diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties. The UAE is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners in the Middle East and a major source of remittances, with a large Pakistani expatriate population living and working there. In a post on X, Dar announced the agreement with UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, hailing the decision between “our two brotherly countries”. “I have been informed by the UAE authorities that the visa waiver for diplomatic and official Pakistani passports entering the United Arab Emirates has been activated, effective July 25, 2025, at all UAE airports,” the foreign minister wrote. “We agreed [on] mutual visa waivers on diplomatic and official passports between our two brotherly countries and we both signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make this arrangement effective and operative after 30 days of the signing,” he added. According to Dar, reciprocal arrangements have also been activated for Emirati nationals at all Pakistani airports.