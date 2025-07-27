Audit uncovers 80 missing govt vehicles in KP livestock dept

An audit report has revealed that at least 80 official vehicles are missing from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock and Dairy Development Department. These vehicles were originally purchased for various development projects between 2007 and 2021. The audit, covering the financial year 2023–24, pointed out serious mismatches between departmental records and data from the Excise Department.

The Livestock Department submitted a list of 97 vehicles; however, the Excise Department’s records showed an additional 80 vehicles registered under the name of the Director General Livestock. These vehicles were neither listed in departmental records nor physically present in the field. Among the missing are 10 Wagon-Rs, 1 Suzuki Bolan, 1 Toyota Gli, 9 Hilux vehicles, and 59 of unidentified models.

According to the audit, the missing vehicles could be in use by unauthorized persons due to weak administrative controls. The Excise data reviewed was up to 2021, suggesting the number of missing vehicles might be even higher. No response was received when auditors raised the issue with the department in December 2024. A departmental accounts committee meeting was requested in January 2025, but it had not taken place by the time the report was finalized.

The audit has recommended a special investigation to trace the vehicles and fix responsibility for the losses. It emphasized the need for strict action to recover the vehicles and prevent further misuse of public assets. Officials believe this case highlights a deeper issue of poor asset tracking in government departments.

Speaking to Geo News, KP Livestock Minister Fazal Hakim confirmed that the department has issued recovery letters and formed an inquiry committee. The committee, led by the Secretary Livestock, has been tasked with tracing the vehicles and identifying those responsible. He assured that strong disciplinary measures will follow based on the inquiry’s findings.

This discovery has raised serious concerns about transparency and accountability in the use of public funds. Civil society groups and political figures have called for greater oversight in project execution and asset management. The case may now lead to broader audits in other government departments across the province.