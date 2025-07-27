At least 35 killed in rebel attack on DR congo Church

At least 35 people were killed in a deadly attack by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday night, local officials confirmed. The assault took place in the town of Komanda, Ituri province, where armed men stormed a Catholic church and opened fire on worshippers. The attack ends a months-long period of relative calm in the region.

According to Father Aime Lokana Dhego, the parish priest of Blessed Anuarite parish, most of the victims were members of the Eucharistic Crusade youth group. He said 31 members were killed, six were seriously injured, and several young people were kidnapped during the brutal raid. Seven more bodies were discovered in other parts of the town, bringing the total to at least 38, according to rights group officials.

Dieudonne Katanabo, a local elder from Umoja neighbourhood, told AFP that gunfire erupted around 9 p.m. near the church. Residents in nearby Bunia, the provincial capital, reported hearing heavy gunshots during the attack. Witnesses said the attackers targeted worshippers gathered for evening prayers and looted nearby homes before fleeing into the surrounding forest.

Army spokesperson Lieutenant Jules Ngongo confirmed the attack and stated that the ADF is believed to be responsible. However, he did not comment on the official death toll. The ADF, a militant group originally formed by former Ugandan rebels, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2019 and has since increased attacks across northeastern Congo.

This is the deadliest assault in the region since February, when the ADF killed 23 people in Mambasa territory. The town of Komanda, located in Irumu territory, is a key commercial hub connecting several provinces, making it a frequent target of rebel activity. Human rights groups warn that the renewed violence may signal a broader resurgence of ADF operations in the area.

Despite joint military operations launched in 2021 by Uganda and the DRC under Operation Shujaa, the ADF continues to carry out violent raids. Local communities remain vulnerable, and humanitarian groups have urged stronger protection measures. The UN and other international bodies have condemned the attack and called for urgent action to stop further bloodshed.