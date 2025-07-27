PIA announces special Arbaeen flights starting august 8

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a special flight operation for pilgrims traveling to Iraq for Arbaeen, starting from August 8. The flights from Pakistan to Najaf will continue until August 11, while return flights from Najaf are scheduled between August 18 and 23. This operation aims to provide safe and convenient travel for Pakistani pilgrims attending one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

According to officials, the fare for these special flights has been set at 675 US dollars per passenger. However, many pilgrims have requested that PIA reduce the ticket price to make it more affordable. They have also urged the airline to add more flights to accommodate the rising number of travelers. Every year, hundreds of thousands of Pakistani pilgrims journey overland through Iran to reach Najaf, but air travel has become increasingly popular.

The demand for flights during Arbaeen has grown in recent years as more people prefer the speed and comfort of air travel. As a result, PIA officials have said they may review the current flight schedule and pricing. They acknowledged the possibility of adjusting the plan based on passenger feedback and the increasing number of bookings expected in the coming days.

Pilgrims and religious groups have praised PIA’s decision to launch the special flight operation but remain hopeful that additional flights will be added. They also urged the airline to offer discounted fares for low-income travelers and larger groups. Many said that affordable air options would help reduce overland congestion and improve safety for pilgrims.

PIA has been running Arbaeen flight operations in previous years as well, often reviewing its services to meet demand. This year, the airline aims to deliver a smooth and reliable travel experience for those traveling to Najaf. Officials have assured the public that more details will be announced soon regarding booking procedures, luggage allowances, and on-ground support for pilgrims.

With Arbaeen drawing near, travel agencies and religious organizations have already begun preparations. Many have welcomed PIA’s early announcement, saying it gives pilgrims enough time to plan their journey. They expect that more coordination between PIA and the Ministry of Religious Affairs will further improve the overall travel experience this year.