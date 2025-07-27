Visa-free travel begins for officials between Pakistan, UAE

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have officially started visa-free entry for holders of diplomatic and official passports, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed on Sunday. The arrangement took effect on July 25, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the 12th Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) meeting held in Abu Dhabi last month. Dar announced the development through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He stated that both countries had agreed to waive visa requirements for their officials during his meeting with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on June 24. The agreement was signed to become effective 30 days later, marking a major step toward easing travel restrictions and improving diplomatic engagement. Dar also confirmed that Pakistani airports had activated the same arrangements for incoming UAE officials.

The UAE has begun implementing the visa waiver at all of its airports, allowing Pakistani diplomats and officials to enter without a visa. In return, Pakistan has ensured similar visa-free access for UAE nationals at all major airports across the country. This reciprocal move reflects growing bilateral cooperation and trust between the two nations, both of which are long-standing partners in trade, investment, and diplomacy.

Additionally, during the JMC meeting, the two countries signed multiple MoUs aimed at expanding their partnership beyond diplomatic matters. These included agreements on artificial intelligence, digital economy, and the creation of a joint task force to boost mutual investments. Both sides expressed their desire to collaborate more closely in technology and finance sectors.

A joint protocol was also signed to guide future coordination and ensure effective follow-up on all signed agreements. The protocol outlines procedures for inter-ministerial cooperation, exchange visits, and regular updates through sectoral working groups. Officials from both countries welcomed the progress and stressed the importance of maintaining momentum in future talks.

Looking ahead, Pakistan and the UAE have agreed to hold the 13th session of the Joint Ministerial Commission in Pakistan. Dates will be finalized soon, with both parties optimistic about deepening cooperation across a wide range of sectors.