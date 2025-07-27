Industries urge 5% interest rate cut before MPC meet

The business community has strongly urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to slash the interest rate by 500 basis points ahead of the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting on July 30. Industry leaders say the current 11 percent policy rate is no longer justified, especially as inflation has dropped to 3.2 percent. They argue that lower rates are essential to support struggling industries, boost employment, and restore business confidence.

Junaid Naqi, President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, said the industrial sector is under immense pressure, with factories running below capacity and new investments drying up. He explained that the current interest rate discourages production and exports, making it harder for businesses to survive. He added that Pakistan’s economy grew just 2.1 percent last year—far behind other regional economies—highlighting the urgent need for pro-growth policies.

Naqi also criticized the continuation of outdated monetary policies that, in his view, are slowing down economic recovery. He said several countries are cutting rates to stimulate business activity, while Pakistan is still following a tight policy path. Without immediate relief, he warned, the country may face further job losses, shrinking investments, and missed tax targets. He emphasized that a responsive central bank must consider the ground realities and act accordingly.

Supporting the call, Khawaja Mehboob ur Rehman, President of the Pakistan Business Forum, demanded an immediate 500 basis point cut in the upcoming policy meeting. He said the current policy rate contradicts inflation trends, with the Consumer Price Index at just 0.3 percent and core inflation at 4 percent. He added that this misalignment is hurting industrial output and export competitiveness, making it difficult to meet economic targets set by the government.

Rehman noted that high borrowing costs are burdening businesses and holding back investment in small and medium enterprises (SMEs). He said a major rate cut could help reduce the government’s debt servicing cost by as much as Rs 3.5 trillion annually. Moreover, he said lower rates would encourage private sector borrowing and lead to faster economic growth, especially in manufacturing and services.

The business forum also urged the SBP to ensure that banks offer fair and accessible credit to small businesses and startups, particularly in underserved areas like Balochistan. It said many banks focus too heavily on government lending and neglect the private sector. The forum stressed that excluding businesses from the financial system violates constitutional rights and undermines inclusive growth.