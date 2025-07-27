Customs to launch joint raids with trade bodies

Customs officials will now conduct enforcement raids in coordination with trade associations to rebuild trust with the business community, according to Customs Collector (Enforcement) Moinuddin Wani. He announced that the next four raids in Karachi will involve business representatives, aiming to reduce tension and increase transparency. This new approach may become permanent if it proves successful in resolving complaints about random and uncoordinated crackdowns.

Speaking at a session hosted by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Wani acknowledged that daily intelligence reports often demand action, but not every lead turns out to be accurate. He stressed that the goal is to curb illegal trade in a transparent and fair manner without harassing honest traders. The session was attended by Vice Presidents Ziaul Arfeen and Faisal Khalil Ahmed, as well as Arif Lakhani of the Customs & Valuation Subcommittee and several former presidents.

Wani highlighted that smuggling remains a serious problem, especially at border points, and more control is needed there rather than inside cities. He said night-time raids often face resistance and sometimes result in injuries or even armed conflict. To reduce such risks, Wani emphasized the importance of improved planning, legal clarity, and better communication with stakeholders before taking action.

To improve enforcement operations, Customs plans to use advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence. Wani said that two or three digital enforcement stations will be set up in Karachi to reduce human error and increase efficiency. Furthermore, he proposed holding monthly meetings with trade bodies to ensure ongoing coordination and keep enforcement activities balanced and fair.

Addressing concerns raised by traders, Wani made it clear that if any enforcement officials are caught stealing or seizing goods unlawfully, FIRs can and should be filed. He said while such cases are rare, efforts are underway to prevent even isolated incidents. He also spoke about disputes between cities, stating that no one should be labeled a smuggler without proof, but warned that possession of undeclared goods is legally considered smuggling.

Representatives from the business community expressed serious concerns over past enforcement practices. Ziaul Arfeen said surprise raids during non-working hours had caused major financial and reputational damage. He urged a return to the earlier system where raids were conducted in the presence of shop owners. Arif Lakhani added that better coordination can prevent the seizure of legitimate goods and protect the reputation of law-abiding businesses.