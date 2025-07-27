PM Shehbaz approves advanced digital system for FBR

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the creation of a full-scale digital ecosystem for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to modernize tax systems and improve transparency. He made this decision while chairing a high-level meeting on Saturday focused on FBR reforms. The prime minister stressed that the project must go beyond basic digitisation and aim to integrate all parts of the economic chain.

During the meeting, PM Sharif directed officials to develop a system that tracks every stage of the economic process—from importing raw materials to final consumer sales. He emphasized the need for real-time monitoring of transactions across the value chain. According to him, the platform should be powerful enough to provide direct digital oversight and ensure accountability at every level.

Moreover, the prime minister instructed that international experts be consulted during the planning and implementation phases. This approach, he said, will ensure that the system meets global standards and adapts best practices. Sharif added that the centralized digital data must be used to guide smart economic policymaking and long-term development goals.

He also noted that a broader tax base is essential to reduce the burden on ordinary citizens. Formalising more of the economy through digital tracking can help identify untaxed sectors and bring them into the system. The prime minister made it clear that digital reforms are not optional but necessary for economic progress and public trust.

Officials at the meeting gave updates on FBR’s progress in merging various datasets into a single, unified platform. They explained how this integration would allow the government to monitor economic activity in real time and spot irregularities quickly. They also discussed ways to link the system with other departments for a more complete view of national revenue.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, FBR Chairman Rashid Langrial, and several senior economists. The prime minister concluded by urging swift action to ensure the digital ecosystem is operational as soon as possible.