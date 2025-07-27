China, Pakistan reaffirm joint efforts for regional peace

Pakistan and China have pledged to work closely for the development and stability of the region, following high-level diplomatic talks held in Islamabad. The meeting took place on Saturday between Chinese Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs, Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, and Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary, Amna Baloch. Both sides showed a strong commitment to deepening cooperation on regional peace, especially in light of recent challenges in Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the two officials held wide-ranging discussions on key regional issues. They focused particularly on security challenges and ways to strengthen strategic cooperation. The meeting highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and promoting development through dialogue and mutual understanding. Officials described the talks as constructive and aligned with the broader vision of regional progress.

Moreover, China and Pakistan emphasized the need for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan, recognizing it as a vital factor for regional prosperity. They agreed that efforts must be made to ensure regional stability through inclusive political solutions. As a trusted ally, China reaffirmed its support for Pakistan’s regional initiatives and underlined the need for joint actions in response to growing security concerns.

During the meeting, both sides acknowledged the importance of close coordination on regional projects, particularly those involving infrastructure and trade connectivity. These projects are expected to bring long-term benefits to neighboring countries. They also agreed that regional peace is essential to unlocking economic opportunities and attracting investment in key sectors.

In addition, the officials noted that China-Pakistan relations have continued to grow stronger despite regional tensions. They highlighted the enduring friendship between the two nations and their shared commitment to promoting harmony and stability. With evolving regional dynamics, the two countries are determined to work together and support each other on major international platforms.

As the meeting concluded, both representatives expressed optimism about future collaboration and agreed to hold further consultations on regional affairs. This renewed commitment marks a significant step toward strengthening bilateral ties and promoting peace across South and Central Asia.