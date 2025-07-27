FBR to recover Rs920m tax from PIA post-sale

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced its decision to recover Rs920 million in outstanding Federal Excise Duty (FED) from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) after the airline’s privatization.

This announcement was made by FBR Member Inland Revenue (Operations), Dr. Hamid Ateeq Sarwar, during a recent session of the Public Accounts Committee. The meeting discussed longstanding audit objections raised by the Auditor General of Pakistan over the past 10 to 15 years.

Officials from the Auditor General’s office stressed that the FED must be recovered because it was collected from passengers, not given to PIA as a government grant. Therefore, the amount legally belongs to the national treasury.

Dr. Sarwar explained that collecting the FED before privatization could cause PIA’s operations to collapse. To avoid that risk, the recovery will be made once the privatization process is complete.

Moreover, he added that the Privatization Commission is the appropriate authority to provide updates on PIA’s privatization status. The commission will ensure that dues are settled during or immediately after the ownership transfer.

This decision aims to balance public interest with operational stability. Recovering these funds post-sale ensures that the government recovers its dues without pushing the national airline into financial crisis.