Pakistan to launch advanced satellite from China on july 31

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is all set to launch a new remote sensing satellite from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Centre on July 31, 2025, according to a statement by SUPARCO. The satellite is expected to boost national capabilities in agriculture, urban planning, and environmental monitoring.

SUPARCO stated that the high-tech satellite will help monitor crop health, deliver accurate agricultural data, and support sustainable urban development. It will also play a major role in improving disaster preparedness across the country.

Moreover, the satellite will assist in detecting glacial melting, deforestation, and climate-related changes. This will support effective natural resource management and track progress on development projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

This launch marks a significant step forward for Pakistan’s space ambitions under SUPARCO’s Vision 2047 and the National Space Policy. It will strengthen the country’s satellite fleet, currently including PRSS-1 and EO-1.

The SUPARCO spokesperson emphasized that the launch reflects Pakistan’s long-term space strategy and commitment to national progress. It also showcases the growing technological collaboration between Pakistan and China.

With this new addition, Pakistan aims to enhance its ability to respond quickly to environmental threats while supporting development goals with reliable space-based data and imagery.