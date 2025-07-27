Pakistan women’s team aims high for world cup glory

KARACHI – Pakistan women’s cricket team is fully focused on the upcoming World Cup and determined to give an outstanding performance, said head bowling coach Junaid Khan on Sunday. The team recently participated in a skills and development camp to fine-tune their game ahead of the major event.

Before heading to Ireland, the players trained for 27 consecutive days at the National Bank Stadium. Coach Junaid emphasized that they concentrated mainly on 50-over match strategies and praised the bowlers for their solid performance in the qualifying rounds.

He highlighted the importance of smart gameplay, stating that rotating strike and taking single runs are more effective in one-day matches than relying on boundaries. This approach, he believes, will make the team more competitive on the global stage.

Junaid Khan added that the team’s preparation was specifically tailored for Ireland’s playing conditions. Meanwhile, team captain Fatima Sana noted that they also worked on fitness, considering Karachi’s climate during the training sessions.

Fatima acknowledged the challenges of captaincy but said she is enjoying the leadership role. She believes that winning a tournament would lift team morale and motivate players to perform even better in future matches.

Looking ahead, Fatima said the team will play without pressure, especially against India. She is confident that the Pakistan women’s cricket team will produce strong results during both the Ireland tour and the upcoming World Cup.