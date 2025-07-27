Corps commander engages Balochistan students in candid dialogue

QUETTA – Corps Commander Balochistan, Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmad Khan, recently conducted an interactive session with university students from across the province. The event aimed to bridge the gap between youth and security institutions through open and constructive discussion.

During the session, Lt. Gen. Rahat Naseem briefed students on the province’s current situation, including ongoing development efforts and prevailing challenges. He highlighted the role of youth in building a peaceful and prosperous Balochistan.

Students actively participated and asked a wide range of questions, covering security, education, and regional development. The Corps Commander responded thoroughly, ensuring each concern was addressed with honesty and clarity.

Moreover, he encouraged students to play a positive role in society and to contribute to national unity. He stressed the importance of dialogue, education, and awareness in overcoming misunderstandings and building trust.

Participants appreciated the session’s openness and expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive answers they received. Many students praised the army’s efforts in maintaining peace and supporting education in the region.

Such interactions reflect the armed forces’ commitment to engaging the younger generation and fostering a sense of inclusion, trust, and national responsibility among the youth of Balochistan.