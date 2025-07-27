Two energy firms face action over ownership shift

The Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions (DGPC), under the Ministry of Energy, has issued show-cause notices to two petroleum companies for failing to report recent ownership changes. The companies in question—Spud Energy Private Limited (SEPL) and Frontier Holdings Limited (FHL)—allegedly did not notify authorities about changes in their ownership structures, violating petroleum regulations.

According to the Petroleum Division, companies are required to seek approval from the ministry and relevant regulators before making changes in ownership or board structure. However, both SEPL and FHL did not comply. If they fail to respond by August 18, their operational licenses may be revoked.

The notices reveal that SEPL and FHL are subsidiaries of Jura Energy Corporation (JEC). On March 6, 73.3% of JEC’s controlling shares were transferred from Phoenix Exploration to IDL Investments Ltd, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands. This transaction was neither approved beforehand nor reported later to the DGPC.

The DGPC emphasized that under Pakistan Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Rules, 1986, companies must report any changes in ownership, shareholding, or board appointments. In this case, the rules were clearly ignored, prompting strict regulatory response.

Therefore, the DGPC has demanded full ownership details from all involved entities—including IDL, Phoenix, Jura, Pet Ex Pro, FHL, and SEPL—before and after the transaction. This data will help verify if the deal meets regulatory standards and security requirements.

A senior official explained that firms in sensitive sectors must ensure their board members and owners are not from hostile countries like India or Israel. Additionally, individuals with serious criminal backgrounds or potential security risks are subject to strict monitoring.