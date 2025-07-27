North Korea celebrates war anniversary with fireworks, Kim’s pledge

North Korea marked the anniversary of the Korean War armistice with large celebrations, including fireworks, dancing, and patriotic displays in Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square, state media reported. Video shared by KCNA showed students dancing under a lit-up night sky as crowds, including foreign spectators, filmed the event. The celebrations took place on July 27, which North Korea observes as “Victory Day.”

Although the 1953 armistice only paused the fighting without a formal peace treaty, North Korea treats it as a day of military pride. The agreement, signed by the United States and China on behalf of the United Nations and North Korea respectively, ended three years of brutal war. Unlike the North, South Korea does not hold major commemorative events on this day.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un marked the occasion by visiting war memorials and addressing troops. He declared that North Korea would “surely achieve victory” in what he called the ongoing “anti-imperialist, anti-US battle.” He made the remarks during a visit to a war museum and during meetings with military personnel.

Kim also laid flowers at monuments honoring veterans, including the Tower of Friendship, which commemorates Chinese soldiers who fought alongside North Korea during the war. He praised their sacrifice and used the occasion to rally support for continued military strength and national pride. State media reported that he met with an artillery regiment to celebrate the day.

Meanwhile, North Korea’s current alliance with Russia remains in the spotlight. Thousands of North Korean troops have reportedly been sent to Russia’s Kursk region to assist in the Ukraine conflict. South Korea claims Pyongyang may deploy even more troops in the coming months, raising fresh concerns among Western nations.

As tensions rise globally, North Korea’s celebration of its war history comes with a strong message of defiance. The anniversary events not only honored past soldiers but also highlighted the country’s commitment to expanding military ties and resisting U.S. influence in regional affairs.