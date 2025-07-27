Russia launches first direct flights to North Korea

Russia has begun operating direct passenger flights from Moscow to Pyongyang for the first time in nearly three decades, strengthening ties with North Korea amid rising global tensions. The move follows the restart of rail services between the two capitals in June, ending a long pause in travel links that dated back to the mid-1990s.

The first flight, operated by Nordwind Airlines, took off from Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow on Sunday evening. The eight-hour journey is being run on a Boeing 777-200ER, which can carry up to 440 passengers. According to Russia’s RIA news agency, tickets were priced from 44,700 roubles ($563), and the inaugural flight was sold out.

Although Nordwind Airlines has permission to fly twice a week, Russian authorities have initially limited the schedule to once a month. The transport ministry said this would allow demand to grow steadily. The only other direct air connection had been through North Korea’s Air Koryo, which flies to Vladivostok three times weekly.

This renewed air link signals deepening cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang as both countries face international sanctions and diplomatic isolation. Western nations have accused North Korea of supplying weapons and troops to Russia for its ongoing war in Ukraine — allegations both nations firmly deny.

Recently, North Korea reportedly sent over 10,000 troops and military supplies to support Russia. In response, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared his country’s “unconditional support” for Moscow’s actions in Ukraine. These developments have raised further concerns among Ukraine’s allies.

As diplomatic ties tighten, Russia and North Korea appear committed to expanding their economic and military partnerships. The new flight route highlights how both nations are increasingly working together, even as much of the world continues to isolate them.