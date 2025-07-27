Israeli forces seize aid ship, Gaza starves on

Israeli forces have intercepted and seized the Freedom Flotilla’s Handala ship, detaining all 21 crew members onboard. The ship, carrying international activists and aid, was heading to Gaza from Italy when it was stopped roughly 40 nautical miles from the coast. According to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the Israeli military boarded the vessel in international waters and cut off all communication. A live video from the ship showed soldiers forcefully entering before the transmission was suddenly halted.

Israel’s foreign ministry said the Handala was attempting to “illegally enter” Gaza’s maritime zone and confirmed that all passengers were safe. One passenger, Emma Fourreau, a French-Swedish member of the European Parliament, confirmed on social media that Israeli troops had arrived before the signal was lost. The military then turned off the ship’s surveillance cameras and diverted it to Israeli shores. This move has drawn international criticism and raised concerns about aid access to Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel has resumed airdrops of humanitarian aid into Gaza amid growing pressure over worsening conditions. On Saturday, Israeli military planes delivered seven pallets of food including flour, sugar, and canned items, coordinated with international aid agencies. The military also announced the creation of “humanitarian corridors” and “pauses” to allow United Nations convoys safe passage in densely populated areas.

These efforts come after indirect ceasefire talks in Doha between Israel and Hamas broke down without a resolution. As a result, aid routes have remained limited, and reports of starvation have increased. International aid agencies say mass hunger is spreading across Gaza’s 2.2 million residents, with food supplies dwindling due to restrictions imposed earlier this year.

Although Israel insists it has allowed sufficient aid into Gaza, the United Nations argues that tight military controls hinder effective distribution. Israeli officials accuse the UN of failing to deliver the aid properly, while UN agencies claim that Israeli obstacles are the main reason for delays. The situation remains tense as dozens of aid trucks from Egypt move toward the Kerem Shalom crossing in hopes of improving the humanitarian flow.

In a related development, Israel has connected a power line to a key desalination plant to supply water to about 900,000 residents in Gaza. However, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate, with the Gaza Health Ministry reporting 127 deaths from malnutrition, including 85 children. Despite Israeli denial of widespread hunger, over 100 aid groups have warned that famine is rapidly spreading.