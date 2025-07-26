Three Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Swat

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed three terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an intelligence-based operation in Barikot, Swat, a CTD spokesperson confirmed on Saturday.

The slain militants were identified as Ajmal alias Waqas, Mutiullah alias Junaid, and Rahimullah. According to the CTD, the operation was launched after receiving credible intelligence regarding the presence of wanted terrorists in the area.

Ajmal was involved in nine terrorism cases and had been wanted for murder and extortion. A bounty of Rs2 million had been announced for his arrest.

Mutiullah was accused in two terrorism-related cases and was reportedly involved in the targeted killing of individuals aiding law enforcement agencies.

Rahimullah was also wanted in two terrorism cases and was allegedly involved in targeted killings and providing logistical support to militants.

The CTD stated that all three militants were involved in attacks using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) against law enforcement, as well as assaults on police posts and infrastructure in the region.

Pakistan saw a slight decrease in terrorist attacks in June, according to a report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank.

The organisation recorded 78 militant attacks across the country during the month, resulting in at least 100 deaths. Among the fatalities were 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two members of local peace committees.

A total of 189 people were injured, including 126 members of the security forces and 63 civilians.

The report noted an 8% drop in the number of attacks, a 12% decline in fatalities, and a marginal rise in injuries compared with figures from May.