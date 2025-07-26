Punjab CM reviews progress of Model Village, ‘Suthra’ Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a comprehensive meeting to review the progress of the Model Village, ‘Suthra’ (Clean) Punjab, and Waste-to-Value Projects, here on Saturday.

During the meeting, the CM was briefed on the comprehensive plan to develop 1,200 model villages across the province, aimed at transforming rural communities through sustainable infrastructure and improved public services.

The Chief Minisger reviewed the features of the initiative, saying that each model village will be equipped with 24/7 water supply, a complete sewage network, and a waste management treatment plant. She added that paved streets, rehabilitated roads, children’s parks, and tree plantation will be integral parts of every model village. “Houses will be numbered, and signboards will be installed to ensure proper documentation and navigation,” she emphasized.

Maryam Nawaz was briefed on a solar-powered water supply and sewage system model, highlighting the project’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions. It was informed that development in 130 villages under the pilot phase of the Model Village Project has already been completed.

She directed the authorities to provide a clear deadline for the early completion of the remaining work and stressed that public needs of each area will guide the prioritization process. “Every village will be fully developed under this initiative,” she added. She said the Punjab government is striving to raising the standard of living in rural areas through clean, green, and well-managed village environments.