Boat capsizes near Gwadar: One dead, four missing

A fishing boat carrying six fishermen from Karachi capsized near the Gwadar coast on Friday, resulting in one confirmed death and four missing. The boat had set out from Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi, Ali Akbar Shah Goth, and Machhar Colony neighborhoods.

The vessel sank under unclear circumstances, prompting a swift search and rescue operation by local authorities and maritime agencies. Among the victims were a father and son; the father’s body was recovered from the sea, while the son remains unaccounted for. One fisherman was rescued and is currently in stable condition.

The Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum called on the government to intensify rescue efforts and locate the missing fishermen as soon as possible. Kamal Shah, the forum’s media coordinator, stressed the urgency of the situation and the dangers faced by fishermen in the region.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the capsizing. Meanwhile, rescue teams continue their operations amid challenging sea conditions. Local officials assure the public that every effort is underway to save the missing fishermen.

This tragic accident underscores the hazardous nature of fishing activities in the Arabian Sea and the critical need for improved safety protocols to protect these communities.