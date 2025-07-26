PM Shehbaz greenlights high-tech overhaul of FBR

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the creation of a modern digital ecosystem for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). This move aims to make FBR globally competitive and more efficient. He also directed authorities to hire top international experts to support this transformation. The decision was made during a high-level meeting on FBR reforms held in Islamabad.

During the meeting, officials gave a detailed briefing on FBR’s progress. They discussed efforts to centralize data and enable real-time monitoring of the complete value chain. This includes data from raw material imports to final consumer purchases. PM Shehbaz stressed that the new system must go beyond simple digitization. It should form a complete, functional digital ecosystem.

The prime minister praised ongoing FBR reforms, noting that tax filer numbers have increased to 7.2 million. He said the economy is moving in the right direction. According to him, centralizing and digitizing data will help in making smarter economic decisions. The goal is to track every transaction to reduce leakages and improve transparency.

PM Shehbaz emphasized that widening the tax base is key to lowering the tax burden on ordinary citizens. He added that the government can only provide relief by eliminating the informal economy. Real-time monitoring will allow better policy enforcement and data-driven reforms. All parts of the economic value chain must be linked under one system.

Several key figures attended the meeting, including Federal Ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, and Bilal Azhar Kayani. FBR Chairman, Chief Coordinator Musharraf Zaidi, and senior economists were also present. The government is now expected to roll out the new system in the coming months, signaling a major step toward digital tax governance.